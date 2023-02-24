Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 359.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.81. 244,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

