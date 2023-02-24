Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $299.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.03. The company had a trading volume of 675,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.