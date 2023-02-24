Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $299.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.03. The company had a trading volume of 675,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

