Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $297.23, with a volume of 2014700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

