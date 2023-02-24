Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $297.23, with a volume of 2014700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.73.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
