Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %
PLOW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.03. 85,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.