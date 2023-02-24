Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

PLOW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.03. 85,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

