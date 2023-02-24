Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,816. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

