Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DUK stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 293,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

