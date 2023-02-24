Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries Price Performance

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DY opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

