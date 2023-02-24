E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 1.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 58,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65.

E3 Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.