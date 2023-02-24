EAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,005.53 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $2.65 million and $5,005.53 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00394428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00960118 USD and is down -22.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,253.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.