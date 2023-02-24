Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 623.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 112,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

