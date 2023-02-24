Eaton Vance Management Acquires 30,675 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $102,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

