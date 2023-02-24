Eaton Vance Management Has $101.38 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $101,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

