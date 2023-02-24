Eaton Vance Management Has $101.76 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,239 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.64% of Waters worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $18,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $319.46 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

