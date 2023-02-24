Eaton Vance Management Has $118.82 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.45% of Fastenal worth $118,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.40 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.