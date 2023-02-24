Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $157,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.21 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

