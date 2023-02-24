Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,976 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $95,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

