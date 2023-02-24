Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $133,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

