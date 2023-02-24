Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $105,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.89 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

