EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) CEO Aaron Speach Acquires 18,611 Shares

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Speach purchased 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $10,049.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 743,611 shares in the company, valued at $401,549.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EBET Stock Down 9.6 %

EBET opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. EBET, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EBET by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EBET in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EBET in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EBET by 22.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EBET during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

