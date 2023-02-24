ECOMI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and $1.40 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Token Profile

OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,428,649,488 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars.

