Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. Edison International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

EIX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

