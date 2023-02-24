Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lessened by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 490.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 94,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 78,728 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 27,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.77. 1,198,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

