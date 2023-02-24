Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.