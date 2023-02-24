Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $48.51 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.51 million and approximately $39,135.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012545 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,161,582 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.