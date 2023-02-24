Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

