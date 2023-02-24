Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNDY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 12.03% of Global X Wind Energy ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WNDY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 19,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,499. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

