Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

