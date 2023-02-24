Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,861. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

