Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,286,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,968. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.