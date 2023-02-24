Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 1.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

BATS STOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.