Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.24. 774,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $338.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

