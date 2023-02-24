Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
NYSE:ROK traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.04. 92,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
