Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.04. 92,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.