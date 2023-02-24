Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$53.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.23. 362,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

