Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Seth D. Krauss Sells 4,369 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.3 %

EDR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

