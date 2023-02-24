Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Seth D. Krauss Sells 4,369 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.3 %
EDR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
