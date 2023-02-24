Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry Sells 368 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $22,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,510.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 171 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $9,340.02.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.