EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
EnPro Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $109.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
EnPro Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.