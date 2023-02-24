EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $109.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.