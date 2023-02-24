Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.
Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 871,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
