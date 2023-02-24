Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 871,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Envestnet Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

