Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.10. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $301.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

