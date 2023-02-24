Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after buying an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MGIC Investment by 107.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,859,000 after buying an additional 3,312,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,217,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 1,683,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.