Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 10,141 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

