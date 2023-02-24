Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.52.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

