Ergoteles LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,190 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE APLE opened at $16.92 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

