Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

