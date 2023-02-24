Ergoteles LLC Purchases 12,793 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

