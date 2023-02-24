Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.