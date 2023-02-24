Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.