Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

