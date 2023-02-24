Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nevro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 216,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 214,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 1.3 %

NVRO opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,283.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.