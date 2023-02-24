Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $131.58 on Friday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.