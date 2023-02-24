Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.3-106.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.87 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.
Everbridge Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $32.06. 75,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,634. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
