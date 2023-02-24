Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.3-106.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.87 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $32.06. 75,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,634. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

