Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $51.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $380.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,872,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,779,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

